    CREEPY

    Images From 2005 Search of Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida Home Released

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Handout/Reuters

    Images from a 2005 police search of Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach estate released Friday show the home was full of art pieces of nude men and women, and a makeshift dentist office had apparently been set up in the wealthy sex offender’s bathroom. The images, taking during the initial sex trafficking investigation of Epstein and obtained by WPTV, also show a framed picture of a young woman partially exposing her underwear while bent over. Epstein was arrested on Saturday on charges of sex trafficking of minors, more than a decade after a secret plea deal in 2008 allowed him to avoid federal prosecution.

    Read it at WPTV