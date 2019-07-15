CHEAT SHEET
Leslie Wexner Says He Was ‘Never Aware’ of Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Crimes
Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s former client, Victoria’s Secret founder Leslie Wexner, said he was “never aware” of Epstein’s alleged crimes, his first comments on his ties to the billionaire pedophile. “I would never have guessed that a person I employed more than a decade ago could have caused such pain to so many people. My heart goes out to each and every person who has been hurt,” Wexner wrote to employees in an email obtained by The Columbus Dispatch. “I severed all ties with Mr. Epstein nearly 12 years ago. I would not have continued to work with any individual capable of such egregious, sickening behavior as has been reported about him.”
Wexner was the only large and publicly identified client of Epstein’s firm, J. Epstein & Co. Wexner was also the previous owner of Epstein’s East 71st Street townhouse, in which officials found “lewd” photos of young girls. Epstein reportedly moved into the townhouse in 1996, but no documents of a property transfer appeared until 2011—when Wexner’s company transferred it to Epstein’s company for $0. Epstein was recently arrested for sex trafficking minors, after serving jail time in Florida for prostitution.