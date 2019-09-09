CHEAT SHEET
Jeffrey Epstein Lobbied for 2013 Meeting with Bill Gates: Report
Jeffrey Epstein reportedly directed allies to lobby Microsoft founder Bill Gates ultimately scoring a meeting with him in 2013, four years after the convicted sex offender was released from prison, CNBC reports. The campaign involved people reaching out to Gates on Epstein’s behalf, including his business associates. Gates, who was chairman of Microsoft at the time, eventually ended up meeting the financier with other philanthropists at a New York event that same year to discuss furthering his philanthropic outreach. After the meeting, Gates reportedly flew in one of Epstein’s planes and met with his family in Florida. A spokeswoman for Gates told CNBC that Epstein aggressively lobbied to meet with Gates, and he was introduced to the Microsoft founder as someone who could aid him in his philanthropic spending. This comes after The New Yorker reported that Gates made a $2 million donation to the MIT Media Lab under Epstein’s direction.