More Than a Dozen New Accusers Come Forward After Jeffrey Epstein’s Arrest
More than a dozen new accusers have come forward alleging that Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused them after the wealthy sex offender was arrested Saturday, the Miami Herald reports. “The people we are speaking to are underage victims in Florida and in New York. They are not individuals whose claims have previously been part of any law-enforcement investigation,” Palm Beach attorney Jack Scarola told the Herald. Scarola said he and Fort Lauderdale lawyer Brad Edwards had been contacted by at least five women alleging they were sexually abused by Epstein when they were minors. Four women also reportedly reached out to New York lawyer David Boies with similar allegations, while 10 others are said to have contacted other attorneys who have previously represented Epstein’s accusers. The new allegations came shortly after Epstein’s lawyers on Thursday filed a motion for pretrial release, requesting that their client wait for his trial from his Upper East Side townhouse—where prosecutors say he lured underage girls and abused them from 2002 to 2005. The Daily Beast first reported that Epstein was arrested Saturday on charges of sex trafficking minors.