CHEAT SHEET
LOOKING DEEPER
New Mexico Has Given Epstein Investigators 400 Pages of Docs on Zorro Ranch
Jeffery Epstein’s sexual abuse reached from the Caribbean, to New York, to New Mexico, where the commissioner of public lands said she’s on a mission for justice for his victims. In an interview with CBS News, Stephanie Garcia Richard said she has turned over 400 pages of Epstein’s property records to investigators, and these documents may contain names of his alleged co-conspirators. Garcia Richard’s office partially leased some of the 10,000-acre property that Epstein’s compound, dubbed Zorro Ranch, sits on. CBS News said that sources revealed that Epstein had political connections in New Mexico, and that former Gov. Bill Richardson visited the Zorro Ranch at least once. At least one alleged Epstein victim has accused Richardson of sexual abuse, a claim that Richardson has denied.
Epstein had no known connections in New Mexico before buying the ranch and Garcia Richard told CBS News she thinks he picked the state because “there’s a perception that people won’t ask questions.” But Garcia Richard hoped this case would change this perception. “This case can really show the world that you can’t get away with things in New Mexico."