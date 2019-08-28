CHEAT SHEET
HAND IT OVER
New Mexico Trying to Seize Parts of Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch, Says Report
New Mexico is attempting to seize control of parts of Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch after the state’s commissioner of public lands was refused access to the estate, according to the Wall Street Journal. The 10,000 acre ranch—one of several owned by Epstein before his suicide in prison—is located about 40 miles south of Santa Fe. The state's commissioner of public lands, Stephanie Garcia Richard, drove to the ranch Tuesday and tried to enter but the gate remained locked even though Garcia and her colleagues spotted at least one person and two vehicles inside the grounds. “It is heart-wrenching to know that state trust land was part of a broader scheme to cause harm to individuals ... We want to do everything we can to make sure that our office is ready and available and helpful in bringing these folks to justice,” she said. The commissioner added the refusal to allow her access to the property could constitute a violation of Epstein's lease agreement.