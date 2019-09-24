CHEAT SHEET
Paris Police Search French Modeling Agency Tied to Jeffrey Epstein
French investigators announced Tuesday that they carried out comprehensive searches at the home and modeling agency founded by Jean-Luc Brunel, a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein. Brunel’s Karin Models has been an integral part of the investigation into Epstein’s vast network of young women. Epstein, who died in custody awaiting trial on sex-trafficking-related charges, mentioned many women tied to Karin Models in his infamous black book. Earlier this month, French police searched his Paris apartment and asked anyone who had dealings with Epstein to come forward to provide evidence to uncover his network and hold others accountable. On Tuesday, they announced they’d interviewed three new alleged victims of the disgraced financier and once again tweeted a French phone number for others to come forward. Brunel has previously denied any sexual misconduct or involvement in Epstein’s crimes.