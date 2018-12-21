Jeffrey Epstein Pays Off Woman Who Said He Directed Her to Have Sex With Alan Dershowitz
Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged that he forced her into sex acts and directed her to have sex with power attorney Alan Dershowitz. Sarah Ransome’s allegations against Dershowitz—who previously represented Epstein—were revealed this week, but she previously sued Epstein and his alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, saying they trafficked her for sex from 2006 to 2007. Ransome withdrew the lawsuit Thursday after settlement was reached, the terms of which haven’t been disclosed. “We are pleased with the settlement. It provides as much compensation as money can provide for the horrific damage done by sex trafficking,” said her lawyer, David Boies. Epstein was convicted of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution—he’s also been accused of sexually abusing dozens of mostly underage girls at his Palm Beach mansion. Dershowitz issued a strong denial this week of Ransome’s allegations, saying: “I’ve never met this woman, I don’t know her, I never heard of her. She just made it up completely.”