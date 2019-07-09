CHEAT SHEET

    Pelosi Demands Alex Acosta’s Resignation Over Epstein Plea Deal

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has demanded the resignation of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta over his involvement in a case against Jeffrey Epstein that resulted in an extremely lenient sentence. When he was working as a U.S. attorney in Florida in 2007, Acosta negotiated a plea deal that led to two felony solicitation charges and 13 months in a private wing of a county jail for Epstein—and the financier was allowed to work from his office six days a week. His alleged victims were not told about the deal. Pelosi tweeted late Monday a demand that Acosta leaves his role over the “unconscionable agreement” he cut for Epstein. “Secretary Acosta must step down. As U.S. Attorney, he engaged in an unconscionable agreement w/ Jeffrey Epstein kept secret from courageous, young victims preventing them from seeking justice,” she wrote. “This was known by [Trump] when he appointed him to the cabinet.” Epstein was indicted Monday on sex-trafficking charges.

