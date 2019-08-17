CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    CUSHY DEAL

    Florida Officials Let ‘Jailed’ Jeffrey Epstein See Alleged Accomplices

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Stephanie Keith/Getty

    After Jeffrey Epstein cut a deal with Florida prosecutors in 2008, he was prohibited from seeing “family members, girlfriends, children, friends or minors” while on work release. But the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel reports that newly released records show the pedophile spent time with two women described as “friends”—alleged accomplices Sarah Kellen and Nadia Marcinkova. The newspaper reported that Epstein’s work-release arrangement was changed to let him spend up to 16 hours a day out of jail, including two hours a day at his mansion. The handling of Epstein’s first incarceration—a decade before he killed himself in a federal jail in New York—is now under investigation.

    Read it at Sun-Sentinel