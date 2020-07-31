Jeffrey Epstein Told Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015: ‘You’ve Done Nothing Wrong’
‘GO TO PARTIES’
Ghislaine Maxwell has long claimed that she had no contact with Jeffrey Epstein for more than a decade before his death—documents unsealed Thursday night show that is a lie. The trove of court papers, which were released after Maxwell’s failed attempts to keep them secret, show that Epstein was apparently in touch with his longtime confidante and alleged madam as recently as 2015. In one January 2015 email, a “jeffrey E.” wrote to “Gmax”: “You have done nothing wrong and i woudl urge you to start acting like it. go outside, head high, not as an esacping convict. go to parties. deal with it.” The documents are from a defamation case filed against Maxwell in 2015 by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has alleged that Epstein and Maxwell sexually abused and exploited her. In the docs, Giuffre claims the perverted duo forced her to have sex with Britain’s Prince Andrew and other “politically connected and financially powerful people.”