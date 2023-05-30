Jeffrey Epstein Tried to Start Investment Fund With Bill Gates: Emails
DIRTY MONEY
Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein attempted to make Bill Gates the face of an investment fund with a minimum individual buy-in of $100 million, and told bankers at JPMorgan in emails obtained by The Daily Beast that the venture would give the Microsoft founder “access to higher quality people, investment, allocation, governance without upsetting either his marriage or the current sensitivities of the current foundation employees.” The emails show numerous meetings between Epstein and Gates throughout 2011, including a dinner at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse attended by Gates and his then-wife Melinda. Also at the gathering, among others: former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and his wife, Norwegian diplomat Terje Rød Larsen, and former Norwegian PM Thorbjorn Jagland. (Gates always sought a Nobel Prize, and thought Epstein could facilitate, according to sources close to Gates.) The fund, according to Epstein’s emails, would be “the most exclusive of clubs,” but apparently never got off the ground.