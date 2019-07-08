CHEAT SHEET
Nude Photos of Girls Were Seized From Jeffrey Epstein’s Home: Prosecutors
Federal agents found nude photos of “what appear to be underage girls” in billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s home, Geoffrey Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, confirmed at a press conference on Monday. “Contemporaneous with the arrest of Epstein at Teterboro airport, agents executed a search warrant on his mansion in New York City and recovered and seized—and that was a search pursuant to a valid warrant,” Berman said. “Agents seized evidence, including nude photographs of what appear to be underage girls.” The evidence was seized after Epstein was previously convicted of a sexual offense involving an underage girl.
According to a Department of Justice memo requesting Epstein not be released before trial, agents found photographs and compact discs in a locked safe with labels such as: “Young [Name] + [Name],” “Misc nudes 1,” and “Girl pics nude.” “The defendant, a registered sex offender, is not reformed... he is not repentant, rather, he is a continuing danger to the community and an individual who faces devastating evidence supporting deeply serious charges,” the memo reads. Epstein was arrested in New York on Saturday for allegedly sex trafficking dozens of minors in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005, as first reported by The Daily Beast. The arrest comes about 12 years after Epstein was given a secret sweetheart plea deal for allegedly molesting more than 100 underage girls.