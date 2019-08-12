CHEAT SHEET
PRESSING AHEAD
Epstein Victims: There’s No Reason to Protect His Sweetheart Plea Deal Now
Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse victims are seizing on his death as another reason his 2008 sweetheart plea deal, which also covered any accomplices, should be thrown out. In a Monday court filing, attorneys for the Jane Does trying to get the Florida non-prosecution agreement rescinded wrote that “in light of Epstein recent passing, all his objections to the victims’ proposed remedies have become moot. And most of the Government’s objections—which were likewise predicated on protecting Epstein’s interests—have also become moot.” The attorneys asked the court to invalidate provisions designed to prevent prosecution of Epstein’s co-conspirators. The plea deal, which violated federal rules, came a decade before Epstein was indicted on sex-trafficking charges in New York.