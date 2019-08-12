CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    PRESSING AHEAD

    Epstein Victims: There’s No Reason to Protect His Sweetheart Plea Deal Now

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

    Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse victims are seizing on his death as another reason his 2008 sweetheart plea deal, which also covered any accomplices, should be thrown out. In a Monday court filing, attorneys for the Jane Does trying to get the Florida non-prosecution agreement rescinded wrote that “in light of Epstein recent passing, all his objections to the victims’ proposed remedies have become moot. And most of the Government’s objections—which were likewise predicated on protecting Epstein’s interests—have also become moot.” The attorneys asked the court to invalidate provisions designed to prevent prosecution of Epstein’s co-conspirators. The plea deal, which violated federal rules, came a decade before Epstein was indicted on sex-trafficking charges in New York.