Jeffrey Epstein Was Allowed to Buy Small Women’s Panties at Palm Beach Jail: Report
Jeffrey Epstein was allowed to purchase two pairs of small-sized women’s panties while serving time at Palm Beach County Jail for soliciting a minor for sex, The Miami Herald reports. Purchase logs from his time behind bars there in 2008 and 2009 show that, in addition to numerous purchases of coffee, the accused sex trafficker and registered sex offender bought the size 5 panties during a stint that has come under scrutiny for its unusually lenient terms. Epstein’s stay at the jail is now the subject of a criminal investigation by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, which is looking into why the wealthy financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of minor girls was allowed to leave his cell for up to 12 hours a day, six days a week under a work-release program that also allowed him to spend unsupervised time at his private residence. According to records released Friday and cited by the Herald, the off-duty deputies assigned to accompany Epstein during his work release were described as “security,” and Epstein was referred to not as an inmate but a “client.”