Jeffrey Epstein Was Allowed to Skip Court-Ordered Check-Ins
Jeffrey Epstein never checked in with the New York Police Department’s Sex Offender Monitoring Unit in the eight years since a judge ordered him to do so, the New York Post reports. As a Level 3 sex offender, a judge ruled in 2011 that Epstein was required to check in with New York police every 90 days—despite his Upper East Side townhome not being labeled his primary residence. He was reportedly supposed to verify his address to police 34 times before he was arrested earlier this week for sex trafficking minors. Violating requirements of the Sex Offender Registration Act, including skipping check-ins, is reportedly punishable by up to four to seven years in prison per offense. However, Epstein was never punished. In March, the NYPD also told The Washington Post Epstein never checked in since the judge’s ruling. The NYPD had earlier argued that Epstein was not required to check in with them because he claims his primary residence is in the U.S. Virgin Islands, not in New York.