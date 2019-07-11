CHEAT SHEET
FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES
Report: Jeffrey Epstein Was Business Partner of Ex-Israeli Prime Minister in 2015
Jeffrey Epstein supplied a large amount of money used by former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak to invest in a start-up in 2015, according to Haaretz. Barak reportedly formed a limited partnership company in Israel at that time in order to invest in a start-up then called Reporty Homeland Security and later renamed Carbyne, which “develops call-handling and identification capabilities to for emergency response services.” A large portion of the money used by the limited partnership company to make the investment was reportedly supplied by Epstein, who was arrested on charges of sex trafficking of minors earlier this week.
According to The Times of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for an immediate probe into Barak on social media after news of his previous dealings with Epstein broke. In a statement of his own, Barak confirmed his 2015 ties to Epstein. “You don’t have to investigate—I confess,” he said in the statement. “For my part, all my activities were those of a private citizen, not a minister or prime minister. All were legal, reported to the authorities, and taxes were paid on them.”