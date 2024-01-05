Epstein Would Call His New York Office if He Wanted a Cup of Juice in Florida
SLOTHFUL SEX OFFENDER
Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was either so lazy or so averse to speaking with his staff that he would call his New York office for minor favors rather than ask an employee directly, his former Florida house manager Juan Alessi testified in a newly released deposition. “It got so ridiculous at the end of my stay,” Alessi said. “Mr. Epstein, instead of talking to me that he wants a cup of coffee, he will call the office; the office would type it; they would send it to me, Jeffrey wants a cup of coffee, or Jeffrey wants an orange juice out by the pool.” The new documents also recounted far darker poolside behavior. In another deposition, alleged victim Johanna Sjoberg testified that Epstein once pointed to a 19-year-old girl lying by his pool and announced that he had just taken her virginity.