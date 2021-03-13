Ghislaine Maxwell to Sell London Home to Pay for Legal Fees
Incarcerated socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is selling her home in London to fund her legal fees, a family spokesman has confirmed. The former partner and accused madam of Jeffrey Epstein, who has been in federal custody since July on charges of aiding in Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme, owned a home in the high-end Belgravia district. Maxwell's representative did not confirm the selling price, but nearby homes have recently sold for $3.6 million to $11.2 million. The sale previously got Maxwell in some trouble with her bank, Barclays, which closed her account after the buyer deposited the down payment. Prosecutors have accused Maxwell, daughter of controversial publisher Robert Maxwell, of helping Epstein abuse underage girls in the late 1990s. One of Epstein's accusers claims she was brought to the London house to have sex with Prince Andrew. Andrew denies the charges; Maxwell has pleaded not guilty.