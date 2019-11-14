NOPE
Epstein’s Brother: He Didn’t Kill Himself, Wasn’t Involved in Sex Trafficking
In an interview with the Miami Herald, Jeffrey Epstein’s brother denied the disgraced financier was involved in sex trafficking—and insisted he didn’t commit suicide while behind bars. “I could see if he got a life sentence, I could then see him taking himself out, but he had a bail hearing coming up,’’ Mark Epstein said. “Jeffrey knew a lot of stuff about a lot of people.” The brother of the convicted sex offender told the newspaper he believes Jeffrey Epstein changed after he was handed a secret sweetheart plea deal in Florida, and did nothing illegal after that. He also denied that his brother was involved in sex trafficking. “Do I think that it was inappropriate for him, at age 50 or 60 to be with women who were 18 or 20? Yes, but it certainly wasn’t illegal and it wasn’t sex trafficking,’’ he said.
A celebrity pathologist hired by Mark Epstein has said he believes strangulation was likely the cause of Jeffrey Epstein’s death, but the New York City medical examiner has repeatedly stood by her office’s findings that he hung himself in his jail cell.