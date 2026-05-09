Epstein’s Brother Raises New Questions About Suicide Note

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother is calling BS on a newly surfaced “suicide note” allegedly written by the disgraced financier before his death in jail.

Mark Epstein said he believes the handwritten note, which was unsealed this week by a federal judge, is a fake designed to prop up the official ruling that his brother died by suicide in his jail cell while awaiting trial in 2019.

“It wouldn’t be hard to get some pro forger to forge a note,” Mark, 71, told Business Insider.

Maria Marra and Mark Epstein attend Sing for Hope Gala in 2016 Owen Hoffmann/Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

“That’s the easiest f---ing thing in the world to do.”

The note remained buried in court records for years before a federal judge unsealed it this week as part of criminal proceedings tied to Nicholas Tartaglione, Epstein’s former cellmate.

Tartaglione, a former police officer convicted of murdering four men and burying them on his upstate New York property, claims Jeffrey left the note inside a book after an alleged suicide attempt in July 2019, weeks before the notorious pedophile was found dead inside New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

According to court filings, the note changed hands multiple times between 2019 and 2020 as people attempted to verify its authenticity, while Tartaglione also discussed it publicly during a 2025 podcast interview.

“They investigated me for month—FOUND NOTHING!!!” the alleged note reads.

“So 15 year old charges resulted. The FBI arrested me for a stack of cash and old headlines. It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye,” Epstein reportedly wrote.

“Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!!”

The final line closely resembles phrases Epstein used in previously released emails to friends and family, apparently referencing the 1930s comedy series Little Rascals.

But his brother argued that detail only deepened his suspicions, claiming anyone attempting to fake the note could have copied language already floating around publicly.

“It’s public knowledge,” he told Business Insider.

A suicide note purportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein. NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services/US District Judge Southern District of New York

“It’s in the emails. So they stole it from me to make it sound like it was him.”

Federal investigators concluded Epstein died by suicide inside his jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. But the case has remained a magnet for conspiracy theories for years, fueled by malfunctioning cameras and disputes surrounding Epstein’s injuries.

Mark Epstein has consistently rejected the official findings and maintains his brother was murdered.

“There was no attempted suicide, so there was no suicide note,” he said.

He also claimed Jeffrey initially accused Tartaglione of attacking him in jail before later backing away from the allegation because he feared retaliation.

“The reason he changed his tune is because he was afraid of retaliation,” Mark said.