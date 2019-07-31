CHEAT SHEET
Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother: Trump and Epstein Were ‘Good Friends’
President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein used to be closer than Trump wants people to believe, the accused sex trafficker’s brother says. Photographs and videos show the pair posing together in 1992, 1997, and 2000, including one instance with model Ingrid Seynhaeve at a Victoria’s Secret party, The Washington Post reports. Epstein’s brother, Mark, said the two were “good friends.” “I know [Trump] is trying to distance himself, but they were,” Mark said, also adding that Trump used to comp Epstein’s mother and aunt at one of his casino hotels in Atlantic City. An anonymous source told the Post the two were “tight,” and that they served as “each other’s wingmen.”
But the formerly friendly relationship allegedly turned sour when both men sought the same mansion in Palm Beach. After a 2004 bidding war over a six-acre oceanfront mansion concluded with Trump emerging as the victor, the two appear to have had little to no contact. Trump reportedly left two messages for Epstein at his Palm Beach residence, which is their last known interaction. Less than two weeks after the auction, police in Palm Beach got a tip that young women were coming in and out of Epstein’s home. Trump recently distanced himself from Epstein, who was arrested last month on sex-trafficking charges. “I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you,” Trump said. Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg said the relationship between the two goes a long way back, and could be attributed to Epstein’s finances. “Bottom line, Donald would hang out with Epstein because he was rich.”