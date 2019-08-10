CHEAT SHEET
Jeffrey Epstein’s Death: Attorney General William Barr Orders Inspector General to Investigate
Attorney General William Barr said that Jeffrey Epstein’s death by apparent suicide on Saturday morning “raises serious questions,” and that he has consulted with the Inspector General to open an investigation into his death. “I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody,” Barr said in a statement. “Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered. In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death.” Barr’s father hired Epstein to teach math at Dalton Prep School in the late 1970s. Epstein, a convicted pedophile, was found dead in his cell just a day after a court unsealed documents in which one victim testified that the multimillionaire trafficked her out to powerful men. The 66-year-old Epstein was being held without bail at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan on federal charges of child sex trafficking.