Jeffrey Epstein’s $27.5 Million New Mexico Zorro Ranch Can’t Find a Buyer
BAD VIBES
Realtors are having a tough time selling a ranch in New Mexico where women say Jeffrey Epstein trafficked them. Epstein bought the Zorro Ranch in 1993, and it’s been on the market since July 2021 with the hefty price tag of $27.5 million. Daniel Weiner, a representative of Epstein’s estate, told the New York Post, “The proceeds from the sale are expected to be used for the estate’s regular administration, including its payment as necessary of taxes, creditors and claimants.” The property in Stanley, New Mexico, encompasses a massive 10,000 acres, and Epstein had plans to impregnate women with his children and keep them there in a bizarre genetic propagation scheme. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the most vocal victims of Epstein and his associates, appears in pictures there, and the ranch has figured into the ongoing criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.