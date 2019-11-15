PAYBACK
Executors of Epstein’s Estate Propose Fund to Compensate His Victims
The executors of Jeffrey Epstein's estate say they have asked a judge to approve the creation of a fund to compensate his alleged victims. The executors, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, issued a statement Thursday which said the proposed fund would create a “voluntary, confidential, non-adversarial alternative to litigation.” Two days before Epstein died in his Manhattan jail cell in August, he signed a will to put his estimated $577m estate into a trust. The estate is now facing multiple lawsuits from women who say Epstein sexually abused them, many while they were underage. According to The Guardian, the proposed compensation fund will have to be approved by a U.S. Virgin Islands court. Women who don't want to take part in the program will still be allowed to pursue their claims in court, according to the executors' statement. Epstein was arrested in July on federal sex trafficking charges. He pleaded not guilty before his death.