Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate to Pay $105 Million to U.S. Virgin Islands
Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has agreed to pay $105 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands over claims Epstein ran his sex-trafficking operation on the territory under the facade of a finance company. The settlement puts an end to a nearly three-year lawsuit that argued the territory was purposely misled into giving generous tax benefits to Epsetein’s fraudulent Southern Trust Company. The lawsuit argued this enabled Epstein to finance his lifestyle and use the island to sexually abuse young girls. Epstein’s estate also agreed to give lawyers documents that will help with additional investigations into his crimes as the fallout from his trafficking schemes still reverberate through the courts.