Jeffrey Epstein’s Guards Falsified Check-In Records and Slept Instead of Watching Him: Report
The two staffers at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center tasked with watching accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on the day of his death falsely recorded that they had checked in on him every 30 minutes, The New York Times reports. The two guards were reportedly sleeping, and Epstein was not checked on for about three hours before he was found dead. A source also told CBS News that Epstein had been dead for one to two hours before being discovered. This comes after the two guards were placed on administrative leave pending investigations by the FBI and the Justice Department’s inspector general. The MCC’s warden was also temporarily reassigned. Epstein, who was arrested for allegedly sex trafficking dozens of minors, is thought to have died by apparent suicide inside his cell.