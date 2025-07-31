Hell hath no fury like a Jeffrey Epstein-defending pierogi lover scorned.

Notorious defense attorney Alan Dershowitz announced that he’s suing a farmer’s market on Martha’s Vineyard after the market’s resident pierogi stand refused to serve him.

During the latest episode of his podcast The Dershow, Dershowitz recalled how he was especially excited to go to the West Tisbury’s Farmer’s Market on Wednesday because he had received insider intel that the first corn crop of the summer had arrived early this year.

After buying a dozen ears of corn and placing an order from his usual juice guy for a fresh-squeezed orange juice with a splash of lemon justice, the retired Harvard law professor stopped by the pierogi stand and asked if he could have six of the potato dumplings.

Alan Dershowitz helped Jeffrey Epstein obtain a sweetheart plea deal in 2008 during a Florida state prosecution for soliciting a minor for prostitution. Kypros/Getty Images

“No,” replied the vendor.

“Oh, you’ve run out of pierogi? Too bad,” Dershowitz said he replied.

“No, we have plenty of pierogi,” the person behind the counter replied, according to the lawyer. “I just won’t sell them to you.”

At that point, Dershowitz—who represented President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial and helped Epstein secure a sweetheart plea deal for solicitation of underage prostitution in 2008—demanded an explanation.

“I won’t sell them to you because I don’t approve of your politics,” the seller replied, according to Dershowitz. “I don’t approve of who you’ve represented. I don’t approve of who you support.”

Alan Dershowitz defended President Trump during his impeachment trial and later attended a Hanukkah reception at the White House. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

When Dershowitz—whose other celebrity clients have included Mike Tyson, O.J. Simpson, Harvey Weinstein, and Patty Hearst—asked for details, the vendor refused to elaborate.

“The clear implication was that he opposed me because I defended Donald Trump and because I was a Zionist,” Dershowitz said.

The week before, he had gone to the farmer’s market wearing a T-shirt that said, “Proud American Zionist,” and he noticed the pierogi vendor looking at the shirt “strangely” even though they didn’t talk, Dershowitz noted.

By his own admission, after being refused service, Dershowitz told the seller that it was illegal to deny people service on the basis of race, religion, and sexuality; accused the vendor of McCarthyism; and began warning other customers not to patronize the “bigoted” stand.

A pierogi maker on Martha's Vineyard refused to specify which of Alan Dershowitz’s controversial clients they took issue with. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Two police officers then approached Dershowitz and said the vendor had a right to deny him service, and threatened to arrest him for trespassing if he continued interfering with the business.

A social media user posted a video on Instagram that showed Dershowitz debating with a police officer and filming the encounter. According to the video’s caption, three vendors in all had refused to serve Dershowitz.

“The police took a witness statement from me,” the user wrote. “No one else wanted to do it because he sues everyone here. Was talking about suing the vendor.”

The vendor, good_pierogi, thanked the user in the comments and offered him free pierogi. The Daily Beast has reached out to both for comment, as well as Dershowitz.

Alan Dershowitz has complained for years about becoming a pariah on idyllic Martha’s Vineyard after he defended President Donald Trump. Matt Cosby/Getty Images

On his show, Dershowitz said he was suing the farmer’s market to try to force it to change its policy to only allow vendors that will “sell to everybody.”

He also rehashed his old gripes about being treated as a pariah on liberal Martha’s Vineyard ever since he defended Trump, saying he had been “banned” from the island’s book fair, library, and reform synagogue, and was no longer invited to social functions.

Calling Martha’s Vineyard one of the most “intolerant” places he’s ever been, he admitted that 90 percent of the town of Chilmark, where he has a vacation home, probably agreed with the pierogi maker.