Jeffrey Epstein’s Lawyers to Conduct Their Own Probe Into ‘Circumstances and Cause’ of His Death
Lawyers for the late Jeffrey Epstein say they are “not satisfied” with the conclusions of the New York City medical examiner, who ruled on Friday that the accused sex trafficker died in a suicide by hanging. In a statement late Friday, lawyers Martin Weinberg, Reid Weingarten, and Michael Miller said they would launch their own probe into the “circumstances and cause” of their client’s death in the “medieval conditions” of the Metropolitan Correctional Center. “His safety was the responsibility of the MCC. It is indisputable that the authorities violated their own protocols,” a statement from the legal team read. The attorneys also said they may pursue legal action to obtain video footage of Epstein’s cell at the time of his death as part of their investigation. Autopsy photos indicated that Epstein did not use a rope to hang himself, but some kind of fabric—which is consistent with reports that he used a bed sheet to hang himself inside his cell before he was found on Aug. 10.