Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico Ranch on Sale for $27 Million
RISKY BUY
Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is on the market, The Wall Street Journal reports. The 8,000-acre property—featuring a 30,000-square-foot home and an airstrip, among other amenities—is going for $27.5 million, with its sale being managed by real estate firm Sotheby’s International Realty. It’s the third of Epstein’s properties to go on sale, after his Manhattan townhouse (sold for $51 million) and his Palm Beach mansion (sold for $18.5 million). The home features a collection of smaller homes, a private greenhouse and firehouse, two barns (one with an arena for horse races), and a log cabin. The airstrip also houses a helipad and hangar. Proceeds will go toward Epstein’s estate, including payments “necessary to compensate claimants, tax authorities, and creditors,” Sotheby’s said.
Aside from its size, the ranch itself is notorious in other ways: Epstein was accused of courting underage girls there to sexually assault and traffic them.