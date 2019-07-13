CHEAT SHEET
THERE’S MORE
Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico Zorro Ranch Now at Center of Investigation
Jeffrey Epstein’s sprawling New Mexico Zorro Ranch is now part of the ongoing investigation into sex trafficking charges against him, according to the Associated Press. The massive property, which features a 4,000 square courtyard and a private runway, is now a central part of an investigation being conducted by the New Mexico state’s attorney general Hector Hugo Balderas, who plans to forward his findings to federal authorities in New York. The state has been under considerable scrutiny for not requiring Epstein to be listed on its state registry of sexual offenders after he negotiated a guilty plea to sex crimes in Florida a decade ago. “New Mexico continues to lag behind the rest of the country in strengthening outdated and weak laws that fail to protect our children from abuse,” Balderas told the Associated Press. “This is a huge black eye for our state.”