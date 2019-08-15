CHEAT SHEET
GETAWAY
Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’ Becoming Sick Tourist Attraction
Jeffrey Epstein’s so-called “pedophile island” off the coast of St. Thomas in the Caribbean has become a sick tourist attraction now that the former financier’s security detail is no longer keeping people away. The Associated Press reports a steady stream of curious onlookers are now taking advantage of the fact that they can get up close to what was once a virtual fortress to take pictures of the white-and-yellow cockatiel statues perched near the dock and of the life-size Holstein-Friesian cow statue that Epstein is said to have moved around the property several times a day. This week FBI agents swarmed the island, which is officially called Little St. James, which was listed as Epstein’s primary U.S. residence before his arrest on child sex trafficking charges and apparent suicide in custody last weekend. At least one of his victims alleges that she participated in orgies on the property.