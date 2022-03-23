CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Jeffrey Epstein’s Infamous ‘Pedophile Island’ Goes on the Market for $125 Million

    SAGE BURNING NOT INCLUDED

    Philippe Naughton

    REUTERS

    The Caribbean island where the late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein trafficked young girls for sexual abuse has been put up for sale by his estate. The Wall Street Journal reported that Little St. James and the larger, but undeveloped Great St. James, both in the U.S. Virgin Islands, are to be listed at $125 million. Epstein, who committed suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019, brought Little St. James in 1998, as he built up an international property portfolio that included a New York townhouse, a Palm Beach mansion, and a ranch in New Mexico. Epstein liked to call the island “Little St. Jeff,” but locals preferred “Pedophile Island.” Visitors included Britain's now-disgraced Prince Andrew.

    Read it at The Wall Street Journal