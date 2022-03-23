Jeffrey Epstein’s Infamous ‘Pedophile Island’ Goes on the Market for $125 Million

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
The Caribbean island where the late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein trafficked young girls for sexual abuse has been put up for sale by his estate. The Wall Street Journal reported that Little St. James and the larger, but undeveloped Great St. James, both in the U.S. Virgin Islands, are to be listed at $125 million. Epstein, who committed suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019, brought Little St. James in 1998, as he built up an international property portfolio that included a New York townhouse, a Palm Beach mansion, and a ranch in New Mexico. Epstein liked to call the island “Little St. Jeff,” but locals preferred “Pedophile Island.” Visitors included Britain's now-disgraced Prince Andrew.