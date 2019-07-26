CHEAT SHEET
TIME TO SPILL
Jeffrey Epstein’s Personal Pilots Subpoenaed in Sex-Trafficking Investigation: Report
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have subpoenaed Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime personal pilots in the wake of his indictment on sex-trafficking charges in New York, according to The Wall Street Journal. The grand jury subpoenas were issued earlier this month, after the financier and convicted sex offender was arrested at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on July 6. While a lawyer for one of the pilots confirmed the subpoena to The Wall Street Journal, he declined to provide further details, including how many pilots were subpoenaed or what information prosecutors hope to get from Epstein’s employees. According to The Wall Street Journal, testimony from the pilots could be used to corroborate accounts from Epstein’s accusers, who allege they were sexually abused as minors. Some of the pilots were responsible for keeping flight logs with information about who flew on Epstein’s private jet, according to court filings.