Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

Jeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents.

The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew. She is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17 and had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre’s civil suit faces a critical challenge Tuesday, when Andrew’s legal team, led by Andrew B. Brettler, will seek to have the motion dismissed, relying in part on the 2009 agreement with Epstein, which Brettler has long argued released Andrew from all legal jeopardy in connection with Giuffre.

Both sides have access to the Epstein agreement, and it formed a significant part of Andrew’s initial legal brief, filed on Oct. 29.

The brief says: “To avoid being dragged into future legal disputes, Epstein negotiated for [a] broad release, insisting that it cover any and all persons who Giuffre identified as potential targets of future lawsuits, regardless of the merit—or lack thereof— to any such claims.”

The paperwork added: “Because Prince Andrew is a senior member of the British royal family, he falls into one of the expressly identified categories of persons, ie, royalty, released from liability under the release agreement, along with politicians, academicians, businessmen, and others allegedly associated with Epstein.

“As a third-party beneficiary of the release agreement, Prince Andrew is entitled to enforce the general release contained therein.”

David Boies, Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer, has said that the Epstein settlement is “irrelevant” to Andrew’s case.