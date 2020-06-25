Jeffrey Epstein’s Victims Can Finally Apply for Compensation
At least 70 women who accused the billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse will finally be able to get financial compensation. The administrator of a compensation program created in November said on Thursday that it was now taking claims. The fund is run independently by the same people involved in the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, but it will be funded by Epstein’s $634 million estate.
Epstein’s accusers were denied the chance to testify in court after the 66-year-old killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell shortly after his arrest. He also funneled his wealth offshore just before his death, deliberately placing it out of reach of his accusers. “This Program provides victims of Jeffrey Epstein the opportunity to be heard outside the glare of public courtroom proceedings, and to receive acknowledgment by an independent third party as to the legitimacy of their experience and the long-term suffering it has wrought,” fund administrator Jordana Feldman said in a statement.