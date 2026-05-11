Epstein’s Shocking Comments About His Sex Crimes Revealed

A bestselling author has revealed the chilling indifference Jeffrey Epstein showed toward the ghastly sex crimes he committed.

In a new column for his Substack, HOWL, Michael Wolff detailed how “unconcerned” and “uncaring” the notorious pedophile was over the criminal charges pursued against him between 2006 and 2008. The years-long investigation into the disgraced financier began after the family of a 14-year-old girl reported to Palm Beach police that she had been molested at his Florida mansion.

The 72-year-old alleged on Monday that he met with Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019, on multiple occasions during that period. At each meeting, Wolff described Epstein’s curiously cheerful demeanor.

Michael Wolff recalls that Jeffrey Epstein showed little fear about the outcome of his ongoing legal battle. Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

“He was matter-of-fact, blithe, incapable of not making a joke about his situation, and as well, resigned to people not understanding or refusing to accept the nature of his desires. (‘I’d be in much better shape if this were a gay thing.’),” Wolff wrote.

At the same time, he was also a driven “general in command,” according to Wolff.

“He coolly laid out the field of play: the various characters both in Palm Beach and in the Justice Department; the legal maneuvers on his part and against him; his dream-team lineup of lawyers; and a defense of his own position,” the author alleged.

“It was quite a Clintonesque equivocation: He did not have sex, he never had sex, he didn’t like sex—that is, penetrative sex. He only liked hand jobs."

Wolff recalls Epstein showing little fear about the outcome of his ongoing legal battle or the damage it could do to his reputation—until he was abruptly taken into custody.

“Epstein, who seemed to remain unconcerned, if not uncaring, about the accusations against him and the legal efforts to punish him, and entirely confident that all would be settled and dealt with, suddenly accepted his plea in 2008 and immediately entered prison in Palm Beach,” Wolff wrote.

It would not be until 2010 that Conchita Sarnoff’s groundbreaking investigation, published by the Daily Beast, revealed the sweetheart deal the pervert struck to avoid serious jail time—and from releasing the names of some of his rich and powerful associates, and the flight logs showing them in his company.

The 2008 plea deal in Florida also allowed him to avoid serious federal charges despite extensive evidence that he had abused and trafficked underage girls. What’s more, much of Epstein’s sentence was served through a work-release program that allowed him to leave jail during the day.

Wolff, who is co-host with Joanna Coles of the Daily Beast’s hit podcast Inside Trump’s Head, has faced scrutiny over his correspondence with Epstein. In his latest Substack, Wolff chalked up his multiple meetings with Epstein amid the ongoing sex trafficking investigation to mere curiosity.

“I had never known anyone to be the subject of a sex crimes investigation and was, I confess, a curious witness to how he would handle this disgrace and humiliation,” Wolff said.

A suicide note purportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein. NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services/US District Judge Southern District of New York

The journalist has previously alleged his goal was to “get the story of the convicted pedophile.”