Jeffrey Epstein’s Virgin Islands Home Searched by FBI: Report

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOWMORE TO UNCOVER?Jeffrey Epstein’s Virgin Islands Home Searched by FBI: ReportJulia ArcigaReporterUpdated 08.12.19 5:11PM ET / Published 08.12.19 5:01PM ET Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily BeastFBI agents in the Virgin Islands were searching the mansion of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, an FBI spokesman told NBC News. According to ABC News, FBI and Customs and Border Protection agents were seen at the dock and grounds of Little Saint James, Eptein’s home in the Virgin Islands, on Monday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Southern District of New York reportedly declined to comment on the operation. This comes after Epstien was found dead from an apparent suicide on Saturday at a Manhattan correctional facility.Read it at CNBC