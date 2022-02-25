Rioter Who Wore ‘God, Guns, Trump’ Sweatshirt to Capitol Jailed for 75 Days
LOCKED UP
A man who stormed the Capitol while wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the motto “God, Guns, and Trump” has been jailed. Florida man Jeffrey Register, 39, previously admitted that he broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. While inside, he waved a mob toward the locked doors of the Speaker’s Lobby where fellow rioter Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot. While sentencing Register to 75 days behind bars, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said Register “helped direct the mob” during the insurrection and that he should consider himself “very lucky” he wasn’t hit with more serious charges. “Getting the plea you did reflects some good lawyering,” the judge said. Register’s lawyer argued that her client should get a softer sentence because of the personal punishments he’s suffered following the riot. “His wife is still angry with him about his decision to do this,” said Cara Halverson.