Creep Busted for Sending Death Threats to North Carolina Jewish Org, Feds Say
‘TRAITORS’
A man from Troy, North Carolina, was taken into custody and charged Monday with making death threats to the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte. According to a Tuesday announcement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina, Jeffrey Scott Hobgood emailed intimidating remarks around Oct. 11, writing, “I am going to take out every one of you.” The organization showed the email to a Charlotte FBI office, which got in touch with the Troy Police Department. Law enforcement then questioned him, leading Hobgood to allegedly admit that he did send the email but it was “none of their business.” Two days later, he sent another message calling the group “traitors” that deserve “public execution.” Hobgood’s charges could result in up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston stated, “No one in America should be threatened based on their race, nationality, religion, gender, or other protected characteristics.”