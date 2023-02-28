CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
San Francisco Radio Station ‘Deeply Concerned’ After DJ Suddenly Vanishes
WORRYING
A San Francisco radio station says it is “deeply concerned” about its DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift after the host was reported missing last week. The 54-year-old host was last seen on Thursday and was formally reported missing to authorities on Friday, with station Wild 94.9 saying it is “working closely” with the San Francisco Police Department and Vandergrift’s wife, Natasha. Since the DJ was reported missing “there has been no trackable activity on his cell phone,” the station wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “There has also been no activity on his credit cards or any other banking records. These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news.”