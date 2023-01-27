Jeffries Aide Refutes Elon Musk’s Capitol ‘Meeting’ Claim: Reports
HUDDLE UP
An aide to Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) threw cold water on an earlier claim by Elon Musk that he’d had a meeting with the minority leader at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, saying that their interaction was unexpected and brief. The aide told CNN reporter Oliver Darcy that Jeffries had been meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in his office when Musk rolled up. “They didn't have a meeting. They met,” the aide said, according to Darcy. “It was mostly just an introduction.” The refutation came in response to Musk’s earlier tweet, in which he claimed, “Just met with @SpeakerMcCarthy & @RepJeffries to discuss ensuring that [Twitter] is fair to both parties.” It was unclear whether Musk’s meeting with McCarthy had been pre-planned, but the speaker told reporters afterwards that the Twitter chief “came to wish me ‘happy birthday,’” according to The Hill. McCarthy added: “We’ve been friends for years.” An unnamed source told CNN that the subject of Twitter came up while Musk was in McCarthy’s office, but did not elaborate.