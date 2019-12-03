San Diego Man Is Now a Terrorist Leader in East Africa, Say Prosecutors
A U.S. citizen who was raised in San Diego has become a leader of one of Africa’s deadliest terror groups, federal authorities said Monday. Jehad Serwan Mostafa, 37, is now believed to be the highest-ranking U.S. citizen fighting with foreign terrorists. Prosecutors in California disclosed the allegations by unsealing an indictment accusing the man of providing support to the notorious East African terror group al-Shabab. He was indicted in 2009 on similar crimes, but has not been captured even after a $5 million reward for his arrest and conviction was offered. The new charges allege that he now plays a leading role in al-Shabab—an Islamist terror group that has been accused of killing thousands of people since its founding in 2006. Authorities say Mostafa grew up in the Serra Mesa area of San Diego, where he attended high school and college. He traveled to Yemen 14 years ago and is now believed to be based in Somalia. NBC News reports he’s accused of helping train soldiers, working in media operations, and helping lead the group’s explosives department.