‘Jekyl and Hyde’ Army Boss Suspended for Running Workplace From Hell
‘UNHEARD OF’
A damning new report from Task & Purpose reveals how toxic Brig. Gen. Amy Johnston, the Army’s Chief of Public Affairs, is to work for. In a command climate survey, every single soldier—not a hyperbole—who worked for Johnston and almost every civilian employee said she created a “culture of fear” with extremely low morale. Staff said it was normal to see people “in the hallways in tears” while 100 percent of uniformed employees described it as a hostile workplace. Johnston, a one-star general, reportedly gave contradictory and confusing orders, screamed “to the point of hysteria” at subordinates, consistently lashed out at staff, and had a “Dr. Jekyl-and-Mr. Hyde type” way of operating.
“I’ve been to fucking war, okay?” said one officer. “I have been through way worse than this, but this woman constantly beat me down...She essentially made me feel like I’m worthless.” Another officer said he once worked in a unit “where people were volunteering to go to Iraq to get away from a commander” but it still didn’t have a 100 percent dissatisfaction rating. Johnston has since been suspended pending a probe, a spokesperson said.