Tennis Star Apologizes For ‘No Education’ Outburst at U.S. Open

Latvian tennis player Jelena Ostapenko has apologized for her outburst at the U.S. Open after attracting significant criticism.

After losing against Taylor Townsend on Wednesday, Ostapenko launched into a tirade against the American player as the pair were shaking hands after the match.

“She told me I have no class, no education and to see what happens when we get outside the U.S.,” Townsend said in a post-match interview. Ostapenko could also be seen pointing her finger in Townsend’s face.

In an apology posted to Instagram stories Saturday, Ostapenko wrote: “I wanted to apologize for some of the things I said during my second-round singles match.

“English is not my native language, so when I said education, I was speaking only about what I believe as tennis etiquette, but I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court.

“I appreciate the support as I continue to learn and grow as a person and a tennis player. Goodbye New York and I look forward to being back next year.”

The apology was posted on Instagram Saturday afternoon. Jelena Ostapenko/Instagram

The remarks were widely criticized, including by former world number one Naomi Osaka, who described the Latvian player’s “no education” comment as “one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority white sport.”

“I know Taylor and I know how hard she’s worked and I know how smart she is, so she’s the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that,” Osaka said.

Ostapenko initially attempted to justify her comments, writing on Instagram soon after the match, “Today after the match I told my opponent that she was very disrespectful as she had a net ball in a very deciding [moment] and didn’t say [sorry], but her answer was that she doesn’t have to say sorry at all.”

Ostapenko has aplogized for her outburst at Taylor Townsend following their match at the U.S. Open. Clive Brunskill/Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

“There are some rules in tennis which most of the players follow and it was first time ever that this happened to me on tour. If she plays in her homeland it doesn’t mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants.”