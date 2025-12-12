An explosion tore through a residential block in California’s Bay Area, destroying several homes and sending multiple people to the hospital after a construction crew reported striking an underground gas line. The blast hit the unincorporated community of Ashland near Hayward, significantly damaging at least three buildings and injuring six people, according to Alameda County fire officials. Footage from a doorbell camera across the street captured a house roof blown skyward before the structure collapsed, while people nearby ran from the debris and rising smoke. “It was like you were watching a war video,” Brittany Maldonado, who provided the footage, told ABC7 News. Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Nishimoto said three of the injured were considered “immediate transports,” with the others classified as “minor.” Their conditions remain unknown. Pacific Gas & Electric spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said the company was alerted at 7:35 a.m. that a construction crew unaffiliated with PG&E had “struck an underground gas line.” Crews were sent to isolate the break, she said. “The flow of gas was stopped at 9:25 a.m.,” Sarkissian told reporters, adding the explosion followed about 10 minutes later. She said, “We did not wait two hours to shut the gas off. We were working to isolate the line and to be able to safely turn off the gas.”
A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to open the door of a U.S.-Hong Kong passenger plane in mid-air, police told Reuters. Authorities in Hong Kong announced that they had taken a 20-year-old male from China into custody after the Cathay Pacific flight landed. The man is alleged to have attempted to open one of the external doors on flight CX811, believed to be an Airbus A350, departing from Boston, Massachusetts, Reuters reports. Cathay confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident and that the plane landed safely after completing its 15-hour journey, Reuters reports. “Our cabin crew immediately attended to the situation, inspected the door to ensure it was securely closed, and reported the incident to the relevant authorities and the police,” Cathay said in a statement to the news agency. “The case has been handed over to the police for investigation. At Cathay, the safety of our customers and crew guides every decision we make.” The identity of the passenger has not been made public.
Jelly Roll Says Sex Before Incredible Weight Loss Was ‘Horrible’
Rapper Jelly Roll, 41, shared all the ways his life was hit by his weight, including his sex life with wife, podcaster Bunnie Xo, 45. “I realized then how much my addiction had been hurting this family, how much that my sex life with my wife was horrible,” the Grammy-nominated artist said in an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience. “I married the kind of woman that makes you smile when you’re crying, Joe,” he told Rogan. He also noted other ways his weight hurt his family life, such as his inability to throw a football around with his son. “That’s what my addiction has done to these people,” he admitted, crying as he spoke. “I realized then how much my addiction was hurting this family.” The artist, whose legal name is Jason Bradley DeFord, committed to losing weight around his 39th birthday in December 2023, telling Rogan he had developed “multiple heart issues” and could feel himself “dying.” He also commented on his previous experience with drug addiction, saying his overeating followed similar impulses. DeFord has lost at least 200 pounds as of October 2025.
King Charles is set to deliver a televised statement about his personal battle with cancer. Charles, 77, recorded a message that will air on Channel 4 on Friday night as part of the network’s Stand Up To Cancer 2025 campaign, according to The Royalist. Buckingham Palace did not specify the contents of his message, though officials said Charles will reflect on his journey to recovery and highlight the importance of early screening. The king was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February last year after he underwent a routine prostate check. He has since undergone a weekly treatment, but still keeps a busy schedule that has included five state visits so far this year. Charles has taken up cancer awareness as one of his biggest advocacies. In April, he acknowledged in a message that each diagnosis or case can be “a daunting and at times frightening experience” for those affected and their loved ones. “But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity,” he said.
Béatrice Picard, the actress who voiced Marge Simpson for over 30 seasons in Quebec, died this week at 96, her family announced. Picard, a titan of theater and television, brought Marge to life for the Canadian French-language version of The Simpsons for 33 seasons—crafting a distinctive voice that became instantly recognizable to generations of viewers. Her family confirmed her death in a heartfelt statement, honoring her energy, passion, and immense dedication to the arts. Picard’s career spanned 75 years, during which she appeared in more than 50 television series and over 200 stage productions, making her one of Quebec’s most enduring performers. Tributes quickly filled the post, with fans and colleagues expressing gratitude for her decades of work and the imprint she left on the region’s entertainment world. Picard, who began acting in the 1950s, became a fixture of Quebec media and remained active onstage well into her later years.
Sydney Sweeney revealed that she begged for a role in a movie that flopped at the box office. Sweeney, 28, told Ethan Hawke about how she landed the titular role in the boxer biopic Christy for Variety and CNN’s Actors on Actors. “I had been circling a few different projects that were in the MMA fighting space,” she said. “I grew up kickboxing, so I wanted to find something a little more physical. Then my agent was like, ‘There’s a script going around about Christy Martin. Why don’t you read it?’” The film, which opened in 11th place, follows the life of Martin, a trailblazer in women’s sports who endured abuse from her coach-turned-husband. “Halfway through the script—bawling my eyes out,” Sweeney said. “I couldn’t believe that I had no idea who this woman was. I’d never learned about her. The moment I finished, I got on a Zoom with the director [David Michôd], begging him to please let me do this project. I was like, ‘I will do anything for you. I will lose myself.’” Sweeney said she enjoyed working out twice a day and putting on 35 pounds for the role. “I came to life. I was like, ‘I think I might quit acting, and start boxing.’”
Vanna White isn’t leaving Wheel of Fortune just yet. The TV presenter, 68, says she’s “not ready to retire” from the game show she’s co-hosted for the last 43 years. White told E! News on Wednesday that while she considered stepping down when her longtime cohost, Pat Sajak, retired in 2024, she’s since decided to take things “one year at a time.” “At this point, I’m happy with my job,” said White. However, she added that she hasn’t ruled out other opportunities. “You never know what’s around the corner,” she told E! “Something might come to me that I want to be involved in.” White co-hosted Wheel of Fortune with Sajak, 79, for 42 years before Sajak retired. She now co-hosts the show with Ryan Seacrest. White told the outlet that she and the host, 50, “get along great.” “We just gel,” she said. “This is our second year together, and I feel like it’s been forever.” However, White also said that when she does choose to retire, viewers shouldn’t expect to see her hosting any other series. “I don’t think there’s anything else on TV I would rather do after being on Wheel for so long," she said. “Honestly, I think I want to just play golf.”
Carl Erik Rinsch may not be making a new film anytime soon. The director, 48, was convicted of wire fraud, money laundering, and illegal monetary transactions on Thursday after blowing $11 million from Netflix on a massive spending spree. Rinsch spent the millions on cryptocurrency, luxury hotels, multiple Rolls-Royces, a Ferrari, luxury bedding and furniture, renting a home in Spain, and paying off his credit card bill. Rinsch was hired by Netflix in 2018 to develop a 12-episode sci-fi series called Conquest or White Horse. His biggest movie before that was 2013’s 47 Ronin, a box office flop which starred Keanu Reeves. Rinsch got $44 million for the original contract then asked for $11 million two years later, most of which he transferred to his personal bank account. In total, Netflix wrote off $55 million from the project, Deadline reported. Court papers said Netflix executives became suspicious in June 2020 because of a meeting on the show’s progress where Rinsch spouted “theories he had been developing about COVID, the universe, interconnectivity, genders, God, higher callings and reproduction.” He was convicted by a jury at federal court in Manhattan and faces a maximum of 90 years in prison. He is still in civil litigation with Netflix. His attorney told the New York Times Thursday that the conviction was “incorrect” and “could set a dangerous precedent for artists who become embroiled in contractual and creative disputes.”
Singer Camryn Magness, who toured with the boy band One Direction and the girl group Fifth Harmony, has died at the age of 26. “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our beloved Camryn,” said a Tuesday post on Facebook, announcing the singer’s death and describing her as “a radiant force whose voice, coy, and bright spirit touched so many.” Magness died on Dec. 5 after being fatally struck while riding an electric scooter, a source told People. Magness’ career began at age eight, and she went on to join the band for their first headlining tour and the next one after they invited her back, according to a 2012 Teen Vogue interview. “It was amazing and terrifying,” the then 13-year-old told CBS News about the tour. “I am young so I don’t really have life experience,” she added. She debuted her third single, “Now or Never,” during her first 2012 tour with the band, and her fourth single, “Lovesick,” during the second tour in 2013. According to her obituary, Magness was engaged to “the love of her life, Christian Name,” and the pair shared two dogs, Brooklyn and Zeplin. “Camryn’s life, though far too short, was filled with meaning,” the obituary states.
Jason Collins, the first active NBA player to come out as gay, has terminal cancer. The athlete, who played for seven NBA teams from 2001 to 2014, revealed Thursday that he has Stage 4 glioblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor. Collins, 47, told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that his tumor cannot be treated with chemotherapy or safely removed with surgery, leaving his prognosis at just 11 to 14 months. Glioblastoma is one of the deadliest forms of cancer, with a standard prognosis of 12 to 18 months and a five-year survival rate of just 5 percent. The NBA first announced that Collins was receiving treatment for a brain tumor in September. The athlete said Thursday that he has been experiencing symptoms, including severe brain fog, since August. Collins came out as gay in 2013, one year before retiring from the NBA, becoming the first player to come out while still active. He married film producer Brunson Green, his partner of 11 years, in May. In his ESPN essay, Collins said he is pursuing a new course of treatment in Singapore. “If what I’m doing doesn’t save me, I feel good thinking that it might help someone else who gets a diagnosis like this one day,” he said.