Secret’s Out: Jen Psaki Will Host an MSNBC Streaming Show
IT’S OFFICIAL
Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has joined MSNBC as a political analyst, the network announced Tuesday, officially confirming a move that had been known for months. “Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart,” the network’s president Rashida Jones said in a statement. “She’s a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to her insight during this consequential election season.” Psaki, who last worked for rival CNN before her White House stint, will start on the network this fall before hosting her own show next year on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. She will follow her former colleague Symone Sanders, who launched her own show, titled Symone, on the network’s streamer earlier this month. “I can’t wait to create a space on streaming where we break down the facts, get to the bottom of what’s driving the issues and hopefully have some fun along the way,” Psaki said in a statement.