Jen Psaki Will Sit for Interview with GOP-Led House Committee: Report
HOSTILE RECEPTION
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will be interviewed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee later this month as part of its probe into the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, Axios reported Monday, citing a letter from Psaki’s lawyer to the congressional panel. Psaki, now an MSNBC host, has written about the event in her book, Say More, but one passage—claiming that President Joe Biden didn’t look at his watch during a ceremony for American troops killed during the exit—was determined to be false. This discrepancy drew the attention of the GOP-led committee, which is working to uncover “any potential differences between what the White House knew privately and what it was saying publicly through the communications offices,” according to Axios. Psaki’s lawyer, in a letter to committee chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) dated last week, said the former press secretary would sit for an interview on Friday, July 26.