Trump Adviser Promoted Gay Conversion Therapy and Said HIV Was ‘God’s Moral Law’

Read it at Media Matters
President Donald Trump’s recently appointed senior legal adviser has a long history of bigoted anti-LGBTQ and anti-Muslim remarks, according to a report from the nonprofit Media Matters. Jenna Ellis joined the Trump campaign in November, and The Daily Beast reported last month that she’s won the confidence of the president despite her past tirades against “the homosexual lifestyle” and the “LGBT agenda.” Media Matters has reported more of her bigoted remarks, including her promotion of harmful gay conversion therapy; a claim that “Christians cannot follow God and accept or condone or participate in homosexuality”; and saying HIV in gay men was part of “God’s moral law.” The pundit has also claimed: “Islam is not freedom. It’s not peaceful. It is not Liberty. It is not American.”