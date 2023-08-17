Jenna Ellis Begs for Cash to Fund Defense After Indictment Alongside Trump
‘SICKENING ABOMINATION’
Conservative media personality and former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis is taking to GoFundMe to raise cash for her defense fees after she was indicted earlier this week in Georgia. Ellis shared a link on Tuesday via Twitter to her fundraising page, where she’s already raised more than $46,000. “Our friend Jenna Ellis has been wrongly indicted in Georgia by the radical Democrat DA and doesn’t have the funds needed to vigorously defend herself,” tweeted right-wing radio host Mark Levin on Wednesday, calling her indictment a “sickening abomination” before sharing the GoFundMe link. Ellis was one of several members of Trump’s legal team indicted by the Georgia grand jury for allegedly plotting to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results. Interestingly, she’s fully behind Ron DeSantis in the Republican primary for 2024, calling him the “right choice” on Donald Trump’s own Truth Social platform on Tuesday.